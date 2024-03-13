A dead man, a great writer and a visually impaired son. A crime directed by Justine Triet, . Discover here the MUBI and Storytel event which includes the viewing of this film which will be available on MUBI from 22 March.

Once upon a time there was cinema: Anatomy of a fall

The appointment is set for Saturday 23 March from 6.30pm at the Santeria in via Toscana 31 in Milan, for the screening of the film Anatomy of a Fall, the legal thriller directed by Justine Triet, winner of the Palme d’Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival and ‘Oscar for best original screenplay (along with its companion).

Followed, at 9.30pm, by a special live episode of Once Upon a Time in Cinema – the original Storytel podcast dedicated to the legendary seventh art, to discover the history of cinema through the most incredible anecdotes of some of its most emblematic personalities – with Andrea Vailati and Giovanni Pascali of ArteSettima. There will also be a guest on the episode live from Santeria Toscana 31, the Il Post journalist Stefano Nazzi, creator and famous voice of the podcast Indagini and the spin-off Other investigations. Entrance is free upon reservation.

An unmissable evening, created by MUBI and Storytel Italia, in which the public will be able to watch the film and live commentary with Andrea Vailati, Giovanni Pascali and Stefano Nazzi: who better than them to talk about cinema and true crime?

Anatomy of a Fall

Genre: thriller; Original language: French, English; Country of production: France; Year: 2023; Duration: 150 minutes; Director: Justine Triet; Screenplay: Arthur Harari, Justine Triet; Producer: Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion; Production company: Les Films Pelléas, Les Films de Pierre; Distribution in Italian: Teodora Film; Photography: Simon Beaufils; Editing: Laurent Sénéchal; Production design: Emmanuelle Duplay; Costumes: Isabelle Pannetier

Synopsis

Samuel is found dead, buried in the snow outside the isolated chalet where he lived with his wife Sandra, a German writer, and their blind 11-year-old son, Daniel. The investigation ends with the verdict of “suspicious death”: it is impossible to know whether Samuel committed suicide or whether he was murdered. Sandra is nevertheless indicted automatically and the trial becomes a clinical dissection of the couple’s history. At the same time, Daniel is torn and doubt begins to creep into the relationship between mother and son.

Now let’s find out a little more about the organizers of this event.

Justine Triet

In the photo Justine Triet lifts the Palme d’Or won with her film Anatomie d’une chute.

Justine Triet, a visionary of French cinema, has enchanted the world with her latest masterful work. Born under the summer sky of Fécamp, this director has charted an unmistakable path of success, culminating in winning the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 2023. Her film, a legal thriller that will keep you glued to your seat, marked an era , making Triet the third woman in history to receive this honor.

His career, which blossomed with the acclaimed Age of Panic, has continued to flourish, bringing his unmistakable signature across the big screen. With Anatomy of a Fall, Triet challenged the boundaries of the genre, weaving a narrative that explores the depths of the human soul and the complexity of justice.

2024 saw Triet reach new heights, with Oscar nominations and wins recognizing his exceptional talent. Her voice is not only an artistic cry, but also a call to social causes such as Collectif 50/50 which aims for gender equality, demonstrating that cinema can be a tool for change and inspiration.

Justine Triet is not just a director; she is a pioneer, a teller of stories that leave their mark, a driving force that continues to push cinema towards new horizons.

Storytel

Launched in Italy on 27 June 2018, Storytel is the first European audiobook and podcast platform and boasts a catalog of more than 600 thousand titles, including many exclusives, which is continuously updated. The app has surpassed two million subscribers worldwide.

IN BAD

MUBI is a global streaming service, film production and distribution company, with the mission of enhancing great cinema. MUBI creates, curates, acquires and selects visionary films, making them accessible to audiences around the world. All carefully selected by programmers. With MUBI GO, members in some countries can get a free ticket every week to see the best upcoming movies. And Notebook explores all aspects of film culture — both on paper and online.

Recent and upcoming MUBI releases include: Passages by Ira Sachs, Strange Way of Life by Pedro Almodovar, I Delinquenti by Rodrigo Moreno, Los Colonos by Felipe Gálvez, Aftersun by Charlotte Wells, Pleasure by Ninja Thyberg, First Cow by Kelly Reichardt and Petite Maman by Céline Sciamma. MUBI productions include Karim Aïnouz’s Rosebushpruning starring Kristen Stewart, Josh O’Connor and Elle Fanning, Christopher Andrews’ Bring Them Down, starring Christopher Abbott and Barry Keoghan, Bill Ross IV and Turner Ross’s Gasoline Rainbow, and Zia’s My First Film Anger, with Odessa Young and Devon Ross.

MUBI is the largest community of film fans, worldwide. Available in 190 countries, with over 15 million members worldwide. In January 2022, it acquired renowned sales and production companies The Match Factory and Match Factory Productions.