Is this also the future of cars…?

Now in our beautiful capital you can only drive at a speed of 30 km/h, but fat bikes can overtake you left and right. Officially they are only allowed to travel at a speed of 25 km/h, but in practice all these speeds have been increased.

However, the Amsterdam municipality has a solution to combat fat bikes. There is a system with which you can limit the speed remotely. D66 councilor Melanie van der Horst has already tried it herself.

Thus, the system can limit the speed depending on the situation. This becomes active, for example, near schools, at busy intersections or during road works. Then the speed will be limited to 15 km/h.

This is, of course, patronage of the highest order, but fear not: the system is not yet ready for implementation. In any case, for this to work, all e-bikes must be equipped with GPS and mobile internet. Moreover, the legislation currently does not allow this.

However, in Amsterdam they think that this is a very interesting system, and therefore they are going to test it. Next year, a few guinea pigs will be riding around Amsterdam with such freedom… sorry… speed limits on their e-bike. This trial will take place not only in 020, but also in five other European cities.

There is also a lot of interest in introducing intelligent speed limiters in cars. In fact, from July 2022 all new cars in the EU must be equipped with the so-called “Intelligent Speed ​​Assistance” system.

Fortunately, this is only a warning for now (although this is already quite annoying), but the next step, of course, will be to take active action. Now we’re not against road safety, but that would be a little dystopian.

Via: NRK

Photo: Ferrari 812 GTS in Amsterdam, spotted by @marcel050

