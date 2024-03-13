With Amsterdam introducing a new speed limit of 30 km/h, it is possible that cars will be overtaken by cyclists on the left and right. In particular, the infamous fat bikes seem to have a hand in this. According to the Amsterdam City Council, electric bicycles create dangerous road situations. The municipality has found a solution to this problem.

In more than half of all traffic accidents in Amsterdam that resulted in the arrival of an ambulance in 2022, the victim was on a bicycle. This makes cyclists the most vulnerable group of road users in the capital. That is why the municipality is looking for solutions to slow down cyclists. For example, the municipality of Amsterdam is exploring the possibility of introducing maximum speed limits on bicycle paths. “This will take quite a long time,” the municipality predicts.

Limiter for electric bicycles

It is also testing a way to limit the use of e-bikes at a distance. To this end, the municipality cooperates with the Institute of Urban Development and Odido. The first company has developed a special technology that allows you to remotely limit the speed of electric bicycles. In certain areas, pedal assist will automatically disappear when a certain speed is reached. If necessary, this limiter can be adjusted remotely.

The question remains how the municipality will obtain the e-bike device. The municipality writes: “We hear you thinking: keep the fire away from my electric bike. You don’t need to worry about it. It’s not the case that you download a new software update for your electric bike and Big Brother suddenly decides how fast you can go.” Moreover, the software will only work on the latest bikes.

The limiter still needs a law

In addition to testing the technology and determining how driving is permitted in different areas of the city, the municipality must also obtain approval from the European Commission to introduce the limiter. So it will be some time before fat bikes actually get a limiter in Amsterdam.