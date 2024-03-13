President Andrés Manuel López Obrador celebrated this Wednesday that the two agents of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) who disappeared while investigating the case of the 43 missing students from Ayotzinapa were found alive.

“I am very happy because there were two missing public servants from the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic who are doing work, because we are searching for the young people of Ayotzinapa, because we are moving forward, and they have already appeared,” said the President without further details during your morning today.

The agents were reported missing since last Sunday while they went to Guerrero to investigate the Ayotzinapa Case.

According to López Obrador’s own version on Tuesday, the agents are a man and a woman who work in the FGR.

The last time anyone had seen the agents was last Sunday in Cuernavaca, capital of the state of Morelos, where the State Persons Search Commission released the information sheets of Suay Kassandra Domínguez and Enrique Linares.

Although some media reported that the officers would investigate the homicide of Yanqui Kothan Gómez, a student from the Ayotzinapa normal school murdered last week at a Guerrero Police checkpoint, López Obrador recalled that they were investigating the case of the 43 young people from that school who disappeared. in September 2014.

Likewise, the President applauded the appearance of journalist Jaime Barrera, presenter of the N+ news program on Televisa Guadalajara, who had been kidnapped since Monday.

“Also in the early hours of today they released the fellow television host from Guadalajara, from Jalisco,” he said.

Barrera’s case aroused the attention of organizations such as the Inter-American Press Association (IAPA), Article 19, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and the Office in Mexico of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. (UN-DH).

Mexico is experiencing a crisis of missing persons with more than 100,000 people not located since there was a record, according to the official census of the National Search Commission (CNB) that López Obrador intends to modify.

