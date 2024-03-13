President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that his government periodically reports on missing people in the country, and as “good news” he said that “many people who were registered as missing” are being found.

“The good news is that we are finding many people who were registered as missing because a visit is being made, throughout the country, house to house, and progress is being made and we can now say that there are thousands of those we have found with life,” said López Obrador, not knowing the precise information in his morning conference this Wednesday, March 13, at the National Palace.

“In December he had commented that month after month they were going to be sharing this report. Ask him if by the time his six-year term ends, this can be finished and he can deliver the figures,” questioned TV Azteca journalist Argelia Castel. “We are almost finished,” López Obrador responded, repeating that there is no president in the world who addresses the issue of security, from Monday to Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

When asked if the figures from the National Search Commission are updated, López Obrador mentioned that “we are updating them” with the census and with the search. To the searching mothers, López Obrador asked them to have confidence and told them that his government works “so that there is no impunity.”

“No, fortunately, because we don’t send anyone to disappear,” López Obrador answered when asked if there was an increase in missing people. “The State is no longer as it was before, the main violator of human rights,” he declared when mentioning Genaro García Luna and the “war on crime.”

