Following the recent demonstrations at the Guerrero Prosecutor’s Office over the escape of a police officer accused of murdering a student, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on the person involved this Wednesday to surrender to the authorities and trust the justice system. . During his morning session today, the President emphasized that there will be no impunity in the case of the young Yankee Kothan Gómez, allegedly murdered.

The President also addressed the protesters, urging them to avoid abuse and violence, and the security elements not to fall into provocations. “Yes, the young man from the Ayotzinapa school was murdered by a police officer from Guerrero, that is proven,” declared López Obrador, recalling that the accused police officer escaped due to complicity.

In relation to the disturbances that occurred at the Guerrero Attorney General’s Office in Chilpancingo, where young normal students were injured after protesting, López Obrador assured that no repression will be exercised and reaffirmed the right of protesters to express themselves. He stressed the importance of peaceful struggle and warned students against being manipulated.

“Don’t forget that the soldier is a uniformed people, they know it well, as do I and many who travel around the country,” said the President, reiterating that there is no instruction to repress anyone and asking the authorities to act without provocation. .

