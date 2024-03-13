Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), in an important diplomatic meeting, will meet with the kings of Sweden, Carlos XVI Gustavo and Queen Silvia, who landed in Mexican territory this week. The reception, led by representatives of the Mexican Government, marks the third state visit of the Swedish monarchy to Mexico, which highlights the importance of bilateral relations between both nations for future treaties and/or alliances.

When did the kings of Sweden arrive in Mexico?

The arrival of the kings of Sweden to Mexico occurred this Monday night. They were received by Mexican authorities and diplomatic representatives for a welcome worthy of the personalities involved. This official visit will extend for two days in Mexico City and one more in Mérida, Yucatán, as reported by the Swedish royalty, in order to strengthen the link with the Central American country.

Why did the kings of Sweden come to Mexico?

The visit of the kings of Sweden to Mexico aims to strengthen the ties of cooperation and friendship between both countries, as well as explore opportunities for collaboration in various areas, such as mobility, sustainable mining and the health industry. The highest authorities of the European country will tour the main attractions on Mexican soil.

This is how the kings of Sweden were received upon their arrival in Mexico. Photo: Government of Mexico

Why will the kings of Sweden visit the Mayan Train?

One of the highlighted activities on the royal agenda is the visit to the Mayan Train, an emblematic project of the Mexican Government. The kings of Sweden will have the opportunity to learn first-hand about this ambitious development and infrastructure project that seeks to promote tourism and economic development in the southeastern region of Mexico.

What is the Mayan Train?

The Mayan Train is a railway infrastructure project that seeks to connect the main tourist and archaeological destinations of the Yucatan Peninsula, such as Cancún, Tulum, Palenque and Chichén Itzá. It is expected that this work will generate important economic and social benefits for the region, in addition to promoting tourism and sustainable development. This means of transportation has generated great impressions on the local and international public.

The Mayan Train has already inaugurated Section 5 for the Cancun region. Photo: Government of Mexico

How many sections does the Mayan Train have in Mexico?

The Mayan Train is divided into four main sections, which cover a total length of approximately 1,500 kilometers. Each section is designed to connect important tourist and economic destinations in the Yucatan Peninsula, promoting regional integration and sustainable development. Recently, Section 5 was launched, connecting the Cancun airport with the main beaches in the region.