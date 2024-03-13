American Express Italia, Quarenghi leaves the CEO chair

Enzo Quarenghi leaves the leadership of American Express in Italy, which he joined in September 2022. The manager had assumed the role of CEO a year and a half ago, with the responsibility not only of leading the consumer and business divisions of the country, but also to hold the role of senior vice president of the group.

In this role, writes Milano Finanza, Quarenghi had the task of supervising the activities of the American Express joint ventures in Switzerland and the Middle East, confirming himself as one of the leaders in payment services and solutions.

“Quarenghi has decided to continue his professional career outside of American Express”, they said from the company which has more than 1,100 workers in Italy and adding that “in the meantime, Tabitha Lens, vice president product, communications and account management, has been appointed interim country manager of the American Express group in Italy”.