Amazon changes its return times for some products

Amazon has announced something new that will leave its most loyal customers speechless, or rather, dry-mouthed. The online shopping giant, also known for its (too) flexible return policies, has decided to shorten the return period for some product categories, going from the current 30 days to 14 days. Specifically, the restriction applies to consumer electronics products such as smartphones, laptops, etc.

Nothing new if we think that 14 days is in fact the minimum time required by the consumer code. Yet this will be a real revolution for Amazon customers accustomed to 30-day returns, returning an item without additional costs, provided that some basic conditions are respected, i.e. that the product is in good condition.

The new 14-day period will be valid and operational in less than two weeks, and will always be clearly specified to the customer under the name of the forwarder and the seller, so as not to get confused. And if some inconsistencies will be tolerated during this month, from April 25th onwards there will no longer be any “tolerance”: after 14 days from delivery, no more returns.