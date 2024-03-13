John Elkann (photo Lapresse)

Agnelli legacy, not just the safe in Liechtenstein. New secret documents leading to the USA

The feud over the Lawyer’s legacy continues. The investigation into the Agnelli empire involving John, Lapo and Ginevra Elkann is bringing to light other accounts hidden abroad in tax havens. If a lead once again points to Liechtenstein, another one that has never emerged before appears which – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – would lead to the United States and in particular to Delaware. The Agnellis’ offshore treasure hunt takes investigators to the American state, one of the most discreet tax havens in the world. Here – according to what appears to Il Fatto – is the headquarters of “Kantexo Inc.”, a name never received in this story until now, which could have foreign investments in its belly. Kantexo emerged from searches by the Financial Police in the office of Gianluca Ferrero, the family accountant investigated together with John Elkann for the tax fraud on the Swiss residence of his grandmother Marella.

In his study – based on what Il Fatto learned – Ferrero kept three folders entitled “Kantexo” and the reference to three years: 2020, 2021, 2022. The documents were acquired by the financiers of the economic and financial police unit of Turin along with a fourth folder, called “Dancing Tree Ag 2020”. Dancing Tree, with Blue Dragons, – concludes IL Fatto – is one of the two companies that appeared in the now well-known addition to John Elkann’s tax return at the end of October 2023.