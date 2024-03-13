It was exciting until the final seconds in a beautiful football battle in the Ruhr region, less than two hours from Eindhoven. The decisive second game of the eighth final of the Champions League between Borussia Dortmund and PSV could have turned out differently. But the unsuccessful opening stage proved fatal for PSV.

An early first goal and an injury-time goal secured Dortmund a 2-0 win after winning 1-1 in Eindhoven three weeks ago. This concludes PSV’s strong European campaign, which will feature twelve Champions League matches this season, including two qualifying rounds.

Bratwurst is grilled in the early evening as fans of both clubs stroll quietly through Signal Iduna Park, the former Westfalenstadion stadium. A lot of food is taken, at the beginning of the day, also in the center. In this gray environment, the city is painted in black and yellow, with splashes of red and white from PSV here and there.

“Herzlich will come to the Westfalenstadion,” reads a large banner. PSV coach Peter Bosch is serenaded by four thousand PSV fans at the site where he was sacked after 163 days at the end of 2017. Borussia director Hans-Joachim Watzke, who was directly involved in his appointment and dismissal at the time, is still there. Defensively, Borussia were very vulnerable under Bosch, despite a good start; Watzke later admitted that there were constant doubts about the coach. “Even though we won, I never felt safe. It has always been fragile.”

Totally bluffed

The Rod of Gelbe, the iconic stand that seats over 25,000 spectators, is completely filled an hour before kick-off. In the warm-up, Luuk de Jong nods a flawless header from right-back Jordan Teze just before the team heads to the dressing room. He looks like a razor, PSV captain. Much depends on him, on such European nights. He encourages the others as they enter with their chests raised.

Again, with confidence. Because a little later PSV was completely bluffing. In terms of dueling power, speed, intensity and game intelligence, football is on another level. PSV is always late – and Dortmund leaves again. There are holes in the center of the field, at the back – almost everywhere. PSV can be impressed by the setting: almost 82,000 spectators close to the pitch in a fantastic atmosphere. He fuels Dortmund with his shaky and slow opening.

After fifteen minutes of play, the score could well have become 4:0 with successive waves of Borussia attacks. Almost immediately after kick-off, Dutch left-back Jan Maatsen had a chance due to a rumble in PSV’s defence. He’s still shooting. But three minutes later the spectators are already standing, feeling the approach. PSV stuck, striker Jadon Sancho’s long-range shot, goalkeeper Walter Benitez diving slowly into the right corner: 1-0.

The dominance was perhaps best illustrated by the same Sancho’s beautiful half-pirouette – back from Manchester United where he clashed with manager Erik ten Hag – around a bewildered Johan Bakayoko. A little later came the beautiful debut of Marcel Sabitzer, who immediately turned away, he saw out of the corner of his eye how the fast Donyell Malen left. The crosspiece is precisely selected.

PSV looks depressed. Reproachful glances and hand gestures are visible. Bosh is busy on the line and seems to want to make it clear that striker Bakayoko needs to find depth quickly. And he’s trying to reach out to halfback Joey Wierman, wanting him to move forward a little, but the playmaker seems to be making it clear with a hand gesture that he doesn’t know what to do next either. He is gradually completely captured by the dynamic Julian Brandt. Werman, PSV’s best passer, simply loses the ball with a wide pass – this creates a potentially dangerous situation.

On a pole

PSV seems to be ready for dismantling in Westphalia, but this is not happening. Miraculously, there was only one target left. Gradually, after half an hour, PSV gets into the rhythm a little better and manages to hold the ball longer. The first achievement was Bakayoko’s strike. “If we play our good football, it might get a little quieter here. It’s up to us,” Bosh said Tuesday.

This is exactly what happens after rest. PSV is much better, more convincing, more persistent. The speedy Hirving Lozano, replaced by the invisible Gus Thiel, hits the post hard from long range. A few moments later, Tese makes a good pass on the right flank and shoots into the short corner, saved by goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

At Borussia, sometimes there are even moments of panic when the public also loses patience. The Boss applauds along the sideline. PSV must strike now. In the interval the team escapes with a golden opportunity to head in for a completely free striker Niklas Füllkrug from Maatsen’s cross, Benitez comes back with a great reflex. When, a little later, on the other side, Bakayoko has a golden opportunity to level the score.

Extra time is coming. PSV continues to attack, building up the left flank. Luuk de Jong combines with Teze – he can hit. Chance. A. A minute later, young substitute Isaac Babadi loses the ball from behind and is punished by Marco Reus. 2-0. PSV players fall to the ground – Bakayoko, Teze. Italian referee Daniele Orsato immediately blows his whistle. It’s so close to each other.

This comes after a wonderful European adventure that ended too soon for PSV.

Share Write to the editor