How old were you when the first Nissan GT-R rolled off the production line? Don’t worry: that was 17 years ago. A thing as old as the first BMW X6 or the first Audi A5. Since it was first released, the Nissan GT-R has undergone several rejuvenation procedures to keep it alive, but the end may now be in sight.

The final facelift was released earlier this year and is no longer here as the GT-R’s overly loud exhaust means it will no longer be welcomed in Europe from 2022. According to Japanese MagX, Nissan will be presenting an announcement that they will build the latest series. In total, the brand will release another 1,500 units, of which 300 will be the Nismo version.

After all, the GT-R is extremely popular.

According to MagX, Nissan will stop producing parts and therefore stop producing the car. This does not appear to be related to sales figures. In countries where the latest Nissan GT-R models are still sold new, sales figures are soaring. In 2023, the number of copies sold increased to 390 – in 2022 there were only 57.

When will the R36 arrive?

We don’t yet know when the successor to the Nissan GT-R will arrive. Last year, Nissan unveiled the Hyper Force concept, which appears to be a predecessor to the electric GT-R. At least five years passed between the Skyline R34 and the GT-R R35. Could this mean we’ll see a new GT-R closer to 2030? And is this an all-electric model?

Luckily, the end of the Nissan GT-R doesn’t mean the car won’t be available anywhere else. There are many of them on sale, this is the advantage of seventeen years of production. You can successfully pass in the Netherlands for less than 100,000 euros. Many examples are no longer standard, which is good if you like more power.