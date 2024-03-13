Unifrutti focuses on blueberries and avocados with two acquisitions

The Unifrutti Group, a world leader in the production and distribution of fresh fruit, announced that it has completed the 100% acquisition of Bomarea and the Peruvian operations of AvoAmerica (AvoAmerica Peru), previously owned by Solum Partners, a investments in the US-based agricultural sector, and by Alpine Fresh, a US company specializing in fresh fruit and vegetables.

As Italia Fruit reports, these acquisitions further consolidate Unifrutti’s presence in Peru and enrich its range of fresh products with the addition of high-quality blueberries and avocados. Unifrutti is committed to providing a reliable, high-quality supply of fresh produce to its global customers, and the integration of these new businesses underlines its commitment to meeting the growing demand for healthy and nutritious products.

Bomarea and AvoAmerica Peru are recognized as leaders in the production of high-quality blueberries and avocados in Peru, with a total cultivated area of ​​nearly 2,000 hectares. This acquisition strategically positions Unifrutti to respond to the growing global demand for blueberries and avocados, while also improving its access to key markets such as the United States and China. Bomarea and AvoAmerica Peru will maintain their consolidated commercial relationships and continue their partnerships with key distributors such as Alpine Fresh and Westfalia Fruit.

Mohamed Elsarky, CEO of Unifrutti Group, underlined the strategic importance of this operation: “The integration of Bomarea and AvoAmerica Peru into our group not only expands our product range, but also improves our customer service experience. Blueberries and avocados are in high demand and growing, so the inclusion of these companies in our portfolio aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing high-quality fruit to our customers around the world. These three acquisitions, including Verfrut, mark the “the beginning of our ambitious plans to become a sustainable global leader in fruit production and distribution.”