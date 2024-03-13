A rule from the government to stem Netflix&co. (which Mediaset and Rai like)

Discount on dubbing and production costs of European series and films. Reduction of investment and programming obligations for Italian cinema and television productions, as well as on the need to acquire newly released cinematographic works. These rules will apply to everyone: generalist broadcasters and streaming platforms. In the new Consolidated Law on Audiovisual Media Services (Tusma) currently under discussion in the Transport and Culture commissions of the Chamber, the centre-right majority seems oriented towards satisfying the requests of generalist television broadcasters to the detriment of the new streaming platforms, which are altering the Rai-Mediaset duopoly and interfering in the advertising market. Il Fatto Quotidiano reports it.

According to what was anticipated in the opinion that will be voted today by the majority in the Culture Commission of the Chamber, which was made public by Fatto, the main requests made by Mediaset during the parliamentary debates are accepted: at the end of January, in a hearing at the commission at Montecitorio, Mediaset’s director of Institutional Relations, Stefano Selli, presented deputies with a document with the company’s requests. Now, the parliamentary opinion that will be sent to the government seems to fully accommodate the requests of the majority parties regarding greater flexibility on investments and programming for Italian and newly released productions. These concessions are considered of great value for Mediaset in order to continue to compete with major streaming players such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+.

The first accepted change concerns the “European programming and investment quotas”, i.e. the percentage of investments that each broadcaster other than the public service must allocate to the production of European and Italian series, fiction and films, as established by current law. Currently this share for independent productions is 12.5%, but Mediaset has asked for a revision of the calculation, proposing to base the threshold no longer on annual net income, but on programming, also including funds intended for the purchase of series and Italian films, dubbing and advertising promotion. This request was fully accepted by the centre-right majority, with considerable benefit for Mediaset. Secondly, in the majority opinion that will be voted on today, a principle of greater flexibility for investment obligations is established. The right asks the government to “evaluate a rationalization and restructuring of the requirements, guaranteeing greater flexibility and certainty of the obligations required of operators”.

This request follows Mediaset’s arguments contained in the document presented to the commission, in which it complained of “excessive rigidity” in the text approved by the Council of Ministers. The third request accepted concerns the reduction of mandatory investment quotas for independent European and Italian series, films and fiction. This regulation will apply only to private broadcasters and not to streaming platforms: the investment threshold in films and fiction goes from 12.5% ​​to 10%, while the purchase of Italian cinematographic works will decrease from 3% to 1.75%. . In the majority opinion, Mediaset’s requests to reduce sanctions for failure to comply with investment obligations and to exclude the Ministry of Family Affairs from the definition of rules and possible sanctions regarding the protected segment were not accepted. These issues, although minor from a financial perspective, remain unresolved.

However, a request of greater importance, namely that of eliminating investment quotas for Italian cartoons, is still being evaluated by the majority. The opinion was drafted by the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano, who obtained the support of the League also regarding the investment quotas applicable to streaming platforms. The latter, with the support of the League party, asked to completely eliminate investment obligations, but the Minister of Culture inserted a clause that provides for a threshold of 70% for Italian-produced series and films.