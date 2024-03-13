The next time a parking attendant directs you in a certain direction, you better listen. You don’t want to be that mop who stands among the white cars in his red car. The photo above was taken by Nick Ringelberg. He flew his drone over the Efteling parking lot, where a group of parking attendants were having fun that day.

Anyone who has ever worked as a parking attendant knows that this is quite an accomplishment. People are stubborn and often secretly want to drive ahead so they don’t have to walk 20 meters. But perhaps the cheerful parking attendants simply politely asked, “Park here, park here, thank you.”

White seems to be the most popular color among visitors to Efteling, so you should be careful if you drive a white Tesla Model Y. It is also striking how few bright colors are in the car park of visitors to Efteling: the few brightly colored cars are located in the front row up. We see several yellow, green and even pink cars there.