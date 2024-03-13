Amnesty International was concerned about the disproportionate use of force in at least ten regions of the country against feminist groups commemorating International Women’s Day (M8).

In a statement, it indicated that activists and media have reported on the use of irritating substances in Chihuahua, Mexico City, Colima, State of Mexico, Morelos, Oaxaca, Puebla and Zacatecas; acts of aggression in Michoacán; mistreatment and arrest of five protesters in Nuevo León; arrest of two female journalists, in addition to mistreatment and detention of at least 12 women who were participating in peaceful protests in Zacatecas.

“These are intolerable acts that violate their right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” he said.

“We urgently call on the authorities to free the women who have been arbitrarily detained from charges, to investigate these events in an expeditious, transparent and professional manner, and to guarantee the right to protest and take to the streets in future protests. feminists,” said Edith Olivares Ferreto, executive director of Amnesty International Mexico.

He noted that “Amnesty International warns that all authorities of the Mexican State are obliged to comply with the conventions and treaties that Mexico has signed related to human rights without exception and in particular those related to the human rights of women.”

He stressed that “the improper use of force and arrests against women who were peacefully demonstrating in various entities of the federation, to demand respect for their human rights, is a demonstration in itself of how women are at risk of be victims of violence and why states must deeply commit to eradicating it.

