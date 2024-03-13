loading…

Haitian Prime Minister (PM) Ariel Henry has resigned. Photo/REUTERS

PORT AU PRINCE – Haiti, which has long faced political instability, economic challenges and natural disasters, is now increasingly plunged into chaos due to increasing gang violence.

In the midst of this crisis, Prime Minister (PM) Ariel Henry announced his resignation, leaving the country in an uncertain chapter.

So what are the reasons behind his decision to resign and the implications for Haiti’s future?

The following are various reasons that seem to have triggered him to resign from his post:

1. Constant Pressure to Resign

Since taking office as prime minister with international support, Ariel Henry has faced continued calls for resignation.

His critics include powerful gangs seeking political influence and Haitians frustrated that there have been no elections for nearly a decade.

They argued Henry lacked a popular mandate and was not democratically elected.

2. Lack of People’s Mandate

Ariel Henry does not have a popular mandate because he was not democratically elected. His appointment came during a period of political instability, and many Haitians saw him as an interim leader without a clear mandate from the people.

This condition makes his influence very weak in the eyes of the public. The government he leads also lacks popular support.

3. The Influence of Gangs in World Politics

Influential gangs in Haiti are trying to control politics. Their involvement in criminal activities, violence, and territorial disputes has increased, creating a situation of low-scale civil war.