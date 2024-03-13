loading…

India’s citizenship law is known to be anti-Islam. Photo/Reuters

NEW DELHI – The Indian government has announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a law passed by parliament in 2019 but not enforced until now. The most dominant controversy is the very strong anti-Muslim nuance.

This decision regarding the CAA – whose passage in parliament sparked protests across the country five years ago over accusations of anti-Muslim bias. This comes weeks before Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a third term in office through national elections.

6 Controversy over India’s Anti-Islamic Citizenship Law

1. Prioritize Citizenship for Non-Muslim Citizens



Photo/Reuters

According to Al Jazeera, the law, which is an amendment to the 1955 Citizenship Law, was first introduced in parliament in July 2016 and passed in December 2019.

Before the CAA, any foreign national seeking Indian citizenship through naturalization had to have spent 11 years in India to be eligible.

The CAA expedites applications for Indian citizenship for Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who fled to India from religious persecution in Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan before December 31, 2014. They will be eligible for citizenship within five years. Applicants from these religions are eligible even if they are currently residing in India without a valid visa or other required documents.

Home Minister Amit Shah, a Modi confidant, wrote in X that the law would allow minority groups persecuted on religious grounds in neighboring countries to gain Indian citizenship.

2. Humiliating Muslims

Before the CAA, India’s citizenship law did not make religion a determinant of a person’s eligibility for an Indian passport. All people seeking naturalization must demonstrate that they are in India legally, and must wait the same amount of time – 11 years – to be eligible for citizenship.

That is what was changed by the CAA – which for the first time in the history of independent India – introduced a religious test for obtaining citizenship.

Muslim victims of religious persecution in Pakistan (such as Ahmadis), Afghanistan (Hazara) or other neighboring countries (such as Rohingya in Myanmar), still have to wait for 11 years before they are eligible to obtain Indian citizenship. And unlike Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Christians, they require valid documentation to justify their presence in India.

Many legal experts argue that this violates Article 14 of the Indian Constitution, which states: “The State shall not deny equality before the law or the equal protection of the laws within the territory of India to any person.”