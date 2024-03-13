loading…

Passengers injured after LATAM Boeing 787 plunged during flight. Photo/REUTERS

SYDNEY – A LATAM Boeing 787 plane suddenly fell free in the middle of a flight from Sydney to Auckland on Monday (11/3/2024) local time. The horrific incident is said to have caused passengers to be thrown from their seats.

Quoting Al Jazeera, LATAM Airlines in its official statement said the terrible incident occurred due to technical problems during the flight and making sudden strong movements. Even so, his party will still investigate it further.

Compiled from various sources, Wednesday (13/3/2024), the following are a number of currently known facts regarding the crash of the LATAM Boeing 787 aircraft.

Facts about the LATAM Boeing 787 Airplane Crash

1. Carrying Hundreds of Passengers

The Boeing 787 aircraft operated by LATAM Airlines crashed in the middle of a flight from Sydney to Auckland. This terrible incident also shocked the passengers.

For information, the plane is known to carry a total of 263 passengers. Apart from that, it was also stated that there were around nine cabin crew members who were on the flight.

2. Dozens of passengers were injured

At least 50 passengers were injured as a result of the crash of the Boeing 787 operated by LATAM Airlines.

Citing Reuters, there are ten passengers and three crew among them who were rushed to the hospital for further treatment.

Most of the passengers who suffered injuries were caused by being thrown from their seats. Some of them were thrown up and hit the roof of the plane and were thrown into the aisle.

3. Temporary Causes

The airline said the Boeing 787 that crashed experienced a “technical event” while en route. These conditions caused strong shaking about an hour from Auckland.