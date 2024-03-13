loading…

MOSCOW – President Vladimir Putin has warned Western countries that Russia is technically ready for nuclear war and that if the United States sends troops to Ukraine, the action would be considered a significant escalation of the war.

5 Facts about Russian Nuclear Weapons, from Who Controls them to the Main Targets

1. Inheriting Nukes from the Soviet Era



Russia, which inherited the Soviet Union’s nuclear weapons, has the world’s largest arsenal of nuclear warheads.

According to the Federation of American Scientists, (FAS), Putin controls approximately 5,580 nuclear warheads.

Of these, about 1,200 are retired but most remain intact and about 4,380 are stockpiled for use by long-range strategic launchers and short-range tactical nuclear forces.

Of the stockpiled warheads, 1,710 strategic warheads were deployed: about 870 on land-based ballistic missiles, about 640 on submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and perhaps 200 on heavy bomber bases.

These numbers mean that Moscow could destroy the world many times over.

During the Cold War, the Soviet Union had a peak nuclear warhead of around 40,000, while the United States had a peak nuclear warhead of around 30,000.

2. The following are the conditions for Russian nuclear weapons to be used



Russia’s nuclear doctrine published in 2020 sets out the conditions under which a Russian president would consider using nuclear weapons: generally in response to an attack using nuclear or other weapons of mass destruction, or to the use of conventional weapons against Russia “when the state’s existence is compromised.” under threat.”

3. Become a US Threat



The United States said in its 2022 Nuclear Posture Review that Russia and China were expanding and modernizing their nuclear forces, and that Washington would adopt an approach based on arms control to prevent a costly arms race.