loading…

The people of the Gaza Strip face a lot of suffering during the holy month of Ramadan. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The holy month of Ramadan has begun in the Gaza Strip as Israel continues to wage a genocidal war in the besieged Palestinian territory and worsen the humanitarian crisis there.

Monday marked the start of Ramadan, during which Muslims abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset, in Gaza, where the entire 2.2 million population is unable to meet their food needs.

4 The Suffering of the People of Gaza during the Holy Month of Ramadan

1. Extreme Hunger



Photo/Reuters

According to Press TV, Israel’s brutal attacks for more than five months have caused extreme hunger among Gaza residents.

At least 25 people, mostly children, have died from malnutrition and dehydration in the Palestinian territories in recent days.

Israel has blocked the entry of food and aid supplies into Gaza, draining limited health services.

The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said Ramadan came to Gaza at a time when “extreme hunger is spreading, displacement continues, and fear and anxiety are rampant.”

“This month should bring a ceasefire for those who suffer the most,” wrote Philippe Lazzarini in an X post.

2. Worse Than the Nakba



Photo/Reuters

Diab al-Zaza, a 77-year-old Gaza resident, told the Middle East Eye (MEE) news portal that Palestinians were living in conditions “worse than the Nakba (Catastrophe).”

It refers to the ethnic cleansing of the indigenous Palestinian population carried out by the Israeli apartheid regime in 1948.

“I have been through many hardships, but in all my life I have never lived more difficult days than these because of hunger, thirst, loss and separation,” he said.