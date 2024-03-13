loading…

JAKARTA – Muslims are spread across various social organizations (mass organizations) which are unique in various countries. These mass organizations have become da’wah, political and social action movements that have roots and carry certain goals.

These mass organizations also build movements not only in one country, but tend to be transnational. It shows how they move and build dynamics to form influence.

4 Largest Islamic Organizations in the World, Are There Indonesian Representatives?

1. Jamah Tabligh



The Tablighi Jamaat organization was founded in 1926 in the Mewat region of northern India by prominent Islamic scholar Maulana Mohammed Ilyas Kandhlawi. The aim was to instill “true” Islam among the “Umma” (Global Islamic community) – many Muslims at the time felt that their political and religious identity was compromised under the rule of the British Raj.

According to the BBC, this organization grew rapidly in India, which at that time was not yet divided. This did not change when the country was partitioned after independence in 1947. The country has a strong following in both Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The founder of the Jama’at, Mohammed Ilyas, once said, “O Muslims, be good Muslims” – and that is basically the main aim of this organization – to promote Islamic ideals among Muslims.

Its members claim that they are a non-political organization that aims to build an Islamic society based on the teachings of the Koran. The congregation sends delegations to various countries for 40 days a year and sometimes for shorter periods. Preachers believe in person-to-person contact, so they knock on the doors of ordinary Muslims to convey the message of Islam to them.

In a Pew Research Center report, the number of Tablighi Jamaah members reached 200 million worldwide.

2. Muslim Brotherhood



Photo/Reuters

The Muslim Brotherhood (Moeslim Brotherhood) is growing widely in Egypt and Qatar. However, the organization has become a prohibited element in Egypt. However, the organization’s influence grew widely.

Saudi Arabia also lists the Muslim Brotherhood and its affiliates as terrorist entities.