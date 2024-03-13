loading…

Many countries in the world are anti-Islam by implementing it in government policies and programs. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Many countries in the world, including European countries, allow hate crimes against Muslims by legalizing Islamophobia. It shows how many countries position themselves as anti-Islam.

Worse, many of these countries have actually introduced laws that prohibit or limit their religious practices.

“Every year, we see a new country making new plans, with new laws, or a party in Europe banning something, a religious practice of Muslims,” said Enes Bayrakli, a professor at the Istanbul-based Turkish-German University. reported by Anadolu.

“It could be a ban on minarets, a ban on mosques, a ban on the hijab, or a ban on the burqa.” Worse, Islamophobia is increasingly institutionalized and legalized.

4 Anti-Islamic Countries in the World

1. France



Photo/Reuters

According to Alain Gabon, an Islam expert from George Town University, during his tenure, Emmanuel Macron and his various governments consistently attempted to bring the country’s and society’s Islamophobia to unprecedented levels.

“In summary, the consequences of his discourse, actions and policies, have not only exacerbated the already severe rejection of Islam and the discrimination that accompanies it, but have also brought it to the level of real persecution of Muslims,” ​​said Gabon.

Nevertheless, President Macron certainly did not create Islamophobia in France and he is not its main cause. This was long before his first election or the 5th Republic itself. From the Medieval Crusades initiated by Pope Urban II in 1095 to Macron’s current “war against Islamism,” as well as the crucial centuries of imperial conquest, colonization, and racist Civilization Missions in Muslim-majority countries such as Algeria, Islam and Muslims are always there.

Then, according to Julien Talpin, a political science researcher at the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), President Emmanuel Macron represents a “gloomy” time for French Muslims – with the implementation of separatism laws in the summer of 2021 particularly important.

Although the government claims the law is intended to strengthen France’s secular system, critics say it unfairly only alienates the Muslim community and limits religious freedom.

“We saw clearly in the National Assembly debate that the target was the Muslim community,” he said, as reported by Al Jazeera. “There is the idea that there is a big problem of separatism and communitarianism in society, which France must fight with the law.”