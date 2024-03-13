Suara.com – Arsenal secured tickets to the last eight or quarter-finals of the 2023/2024 Champions League after winning 4-2 on penalties over their guests, FC Porto in the second leg of the last 16 at the Emirates Stadium, London, England which ended on Wednesday (13/3 /2024) early morning WIB.

Porto led 1-0 on aggregate thanks to winning the first leg in Portugal, but Leandro Trossard’s goal in the first half of the second leg made Arsenal equalize at 1-1 on aggregate.

After the 1-1 aggregate lasted for 120 minutes of the match, Arsenal’s four kickers in the high-five round, namely Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, successfully carried out their duties.

Meanwhile, two Porto kickers, namely Wendell and Galeno, failed to beat Arsenal goalkeeper, David Raya, who was selected as man of the match at the end of the match.

Here are three interesting facts after Arsenal advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2023/2024 Champions League with a score of 4-2 over Porto in a penalty shootout:

1. Arsenal qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time since the 2009/2010 season. Last qualifying for the last eight in 2010, the Gunners seemed to have been hit by a ‘curse’ in this elite European competition after being eliminated in the last 16 on seven occasions.

2. Arsenal vs Porto was the first Champions League knockout match to be resolved by a penalty shootout, after the last match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in the final in 2016.

3. Leandro Trossard is one of only three players who have scored goals in their first three home games in the Champions League, after Alexis Sanchez and Bukayo Saka.