Hospitals continue to be the target of Israeli attacks in Gaza. Photo/wafa

GAZA – More than 2,000 medical staff working in hospitals in northern Gaza are in urgent need of food, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

“Staff started Ramadan without sahur or breaking the fast,” said the Gaza Ministry of Health.

“We demand that international institutions and aid provide food to hospitals in northern Gaza,” the statement said.

The ministry warned, “Famine will engulf the entire population of northern Gaza. The assistance provided is too little. The cost of food could mean death.”

It further said, “Doctors will die. The nurses there will die. And the world will see the greatest number of famine victims in the coming days if you do not act today to save us. We will all die.”

Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra also said, “Medical personnel are too vulnerable to the famine that is ravaging the northern Gaza Strip.”

On Monday (11/3/2024), two children died at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza due to malnutrition and hunger.

Hospital Director Dr Hossam Abu Safia said eleven children were suffering from dehydration and malnutrition at the hospital.

“We are suffering from food shortages for staff and patients. “We only provide dates and water, and no milk for children who are dying of hunger,” he explained.

As many as 25 Palestinians died of starvation in the besieged northern region of Gaza.