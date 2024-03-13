loading…

Palestinian refugees wait to receive UNRWA aid in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, March 7 2024. Photo/REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

JALUR GAZA – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) plays an important role in providing humanitarian assistance and support to Palestine refugees.

Many countries contribute funds to UNRWA to help reduce the suffering of Palestinian refugees. The following are 10 countries that actively support UNRWA:

1. United States USD300,000,000

Historically, the United States (US) has been the largest contributor to UNRWA. However, in recent years, funding has become the subject of political debate, resulting in fluctuations in support.

The US also often suddenly stops aid for certain reasons which are sometimes very controversial.

2. Uni Eropa (EU) USD200.000.000

The European Union collectively provides significant financial assistance to UNRWA. Member countries such as Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands also contributed individually.

3. England USD100,000,000

The UK has consistently supported UNRWA, recognizing the agency’s important role in providing education, healthcare and relief services to Palestinian refugees.

4. Arab Saudi USD80.000.000

As a prominent Arab country, Saudi Arabia makes significant contributions to UNRWA. Their support helps maintain vital services for Palestinian refugees.

5. Norway USD50,000,000

Norway has consistently supported UNRWA’s work, emphasizing the importance of education and health care for Palestinian refugees.

6. Japan USD40,000,000

Japan provides financial assistance to UNRWA, recognizing the agency’s role in promoting stability and development in the region.

7. Canada USD30,000,000

Canada has consistently supported UNRWA, contributing to education, health care and emergency relief programs.