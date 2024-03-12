There are two potties for counselors. One with dune sand, the other with clayey matter. Lawyer Jens van den Brink from BNNVARA wants to demonstrate what can be achieved by adding a flocculant. This chemical, which waste recyclers add to wastewater, turns sand into a clay-like substance that sits neatly at the bottom of the puddle without clouding the water. But this is clearly not the same substance that is found in the soil.

The compromising reporting by Zembla investigative journalism program BNNVARA on the dumping of granulite into the Gelderse Over de Meuse lake has been the subject of legal proceedings for many years. On Tuesday afternoon, an appeal filed by BNNVARA was submitted to the Court of Appeal of The Hague, challenging the court-ordered correction of the Zembla report.

Granulite is a waste product from asphalt production after crushing granite. When dumping granulite, waste processors add a flocculant to speed up the settling of the substance. The release of the substance into Lake Gelderland Over de Meuse, a former sand mining site, has local residents and the municipality of West Meuse en Waal worried about what is being released into the waters of the Meuse. The Rijkswaterstaat’s “Waste Landfill” broadcast in Zembla on 6 February 2020 discussed the Rijkswaterstaat’s decision that this granulite can still be called “clean soil” and therefore not a “building material” to which others apply rules. Despite the addition of a chemical flocculant.

A prominent role is given to VVD member Halbe Zijlstra, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs. He lobbied as strategic director (roads company) of VolkerWessels, which is a minority shareholder of GIB. Documents released following an appeal to the Public Access Act show how he was in contact with a senior Rijkswaterstaat official shortly before the re-confirmation of the use of granulite as “soil” was overturned in autumn 2019. Crushed stone producer Graniet Import Benelux BV could use its Residual granulite product continues to be dumped cheaply. GIB is very important for asphalt production in the Netherlands: more than half of the required crushed stone comes from this company.

Economic offense

End of story? Not for Zembla. The report, based on interviews with independent experts and confidential documents from the Rijkswaterstaat, said the permit was issued by GIB on the wrong grounds. And if GIB BV knows about it or should know about it, isn’t this an economic offense? Zembla produced a former environmental prosecutor who argued this.

The District Court of The Hague went too far in proceedings initiated by GIB a year and a half ago. The accusation brought by the environmental prosecutor in Zembla, Professor Emeritus Gustav Bieseveld, is illegal. The broadcast now includes corrections personally from Bieseveld and Zembla. He is also personally liable on the part of the GIB in material proceedings, which BNNVARA views as a deterrent to future investigative journalism. “This case is therefore also of fundamental nature,” Zembla journalist Roelof Bosma said before the hearing.

So on Tuesday afternoon, four years after it was first broadcast, an appeal filed by BNNVARA was submitted to the Court of Appeal. According to the court, the rest of the broadcast was acceptable, which in turn is disputed by GIB. The Bontrup brothers from the parent organization BV Bontrup were present in the hall. They had been suspicious of Zembla for four years.

The Journalism Council called the report partly illegal, after which BNNVARA left this self-regulatory body. The Council subsequently considered the modus operandi and was then re-joined by BNNVARA late last year. Meanwhile, Zemblin journalist Bosma has been elected Journalist of the Year 2023 by professional magazine Villamedia. The jury praised his PFAS revelations about Dordrecht manufacturer Chemours.

BNNVARA continues to support the reports of Bosma and Marco de Lange on the granulite case. The broadcaster also claims that Zembla was allowed to broadcast Byeseveld’s comments about economic crime. Although reports and rulings from the administrative judge confirm that Rijkswaterstaat can be called granulite soil, GIB adheres to the rules.

Authorized supervision

Bontrup’s lawyer Bertil van Kaam lists authorities who apparently undermine the meaning of Zembla’s broadcasts about the dumping of granulite, a residual product from the production of asphalt. But that doesn’t matter for reporting, he sighs. Mockingly: “Zembla is right, and no one else.” According to the State Security Service, it is unacceptable that Zembla continues to claim that the “competent authority” acted contrary to the rules. Van Kaam: “It seems strong to me because the rules are determined by the competent authority.”

According to BNNVARA lawyer Van den Brink, the so-called “mixing ban” has always been ignored by the relevant authorities when assessing granulite as soil that can be dumped into water. Even as an administrative judge when the West Meuse-an-Waal Municipality was handling the case there. “I therefore ask you,” Van den Brink tells the council members, “do not simply refer to the Council of State. Because no one can explain how this error can persist. This is not correct.” Van Kaam disputes that the addition of flocculant was never evaluated.

“You don’t have to define granulite as soil,” concludes Van den Brink. “The most important question is whether Zembla is allowed to publish these statements.”

The verdict will be announced on May 28.

