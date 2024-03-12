Resistant to the penetration of dust and liquids thanks to their special sealing system, the Wunderlich Extreme bags dedicated to the B;WR 1300 GS are made to resist stress and covered with a 1.5 mm aluminum sheet worked with stabilizing ribs. The locking hooks and joint plates are made of stainless steel, as are the corner protectors. They are attached to the luggage rack via the quick attachment/release system.

Furthermore, thanks to the additional anchor rings on the lid, it is possible to attach additional luggage, such as the Rack Pack by Wunderlich bags. Furthermore, the lids are equipped with storage nets inside designed to hold raincoats, tools or the first aid bag.

After opening the front and rear hinged locks, the lid can be completely removed to allow suitcases to be loaded from above. While if only one of the two locks is opened, the second lock acts as a hinge.

Characteristics:

EXTREME Regular suitcase set 80 mm wider overall (40 mm per side) compared to the Slimline version (Art. 13600-202). Total storage volume of 90 litersHigh-quality, black suitcase set in Adventure lookToploader: Easy to load from aboveLids can be opened forwards or backwards or completely removed as desiredStainless steel locking system with Wunderlich logo100% dustproof and waterproof thanks to a special sealAnchor rings on the lid for additional luggageReplaceable corner protection made of impact-resistant plasticA pair of locking cylinders is required for each suitcaseThe locking cylinders are protected by removable rubber caps against dirt, dust and moisture

Recommendation

Keyed lock cylinders – please order separately To have just one key for your luggage system, Wunderlich offers keyed lock cylinders. A pair of locking cylinders is required for each suitcase/topcase.

Options available for locking cylinders for suitcases/top cases:

-Art. 30167-500 A pair of locking cylinders (e.g. for a Topcase)

-Art. 30167-501 Two pairs of locking cylinders (e.g. for suitcase set)

-Art. 30167-502 Three pairs of locking cylinders (for the luggage set and the Topcase)

Coordinated EXTREME luggage rack

Art. 13600-000 Luggage rack for EXTREME suitcases for BMW R 1300 GS

Technical specifications:

Material: Aluminium, high strength, machined with care and precision, black powder coated Hardware – locks, screws and rivets – in stainless steel Dimensions: Left suitcase 440 x 280 x 390 mm (Width x Depth x Height); Right suitcase 440 x 280 x 390 mm (Width x Depth x Height); Material thickness 1.5 mm Width of the vehicle with Wunderlich suitcase attachment approx. 106 cm Volume: left 45 liters, right 45 liters Colour: Black

Other characteristics:

Wunderlich product. Small series. HandmadeWunderlich design. Functional and integratedWunderlich. Riding 365Exclusive by WunderlichMade in EuropeOver 5 years warranty.

Price: 973 euros.