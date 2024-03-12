Ostia, March 12, 2024 – The Mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, and the Councilor for Agriculture, Environment and Waste Cycle, Sabrina Alfonsi, inaugurated the construction site of a park overlooking the river at the confluence of the Tiber and Aniena. It is one of five species parks for which a total of 7.3 million euros have been allocated as part of the 2025 Jubilee Action Program included in the thematic area “Environment and Territory – Tiber and Waterfall Paths”. .

With the opening of the construction site, activities begin, financed by approximately 2 million euros, which include the ecological reconstruction and reclamation of an area of ​​approximately 8 hectares, which presents aspects of rare landscape value and is linked to the urban natural environment. Monte Antennas and Villa Ada Park systems. Two new access points will be created: a natural cycle path and a network of pedestrian paths. It is also planned to create areas with exercise equipment and playgrounds for children, new parking lots with draining sidewalks and trees, and the development of an embankment and service driveway.

Construction has also already begun on a park overlooking Ostia Antica, covering an area of ​​about 5.5 hectares on the left bank of the Tiber overlooking the Archaeological Park. With an investment of more than 1.5 million euros, it is planned to create new pedestrian and bicycle paths on the embankment, panoramic recreation points, areas equipped for observing wildlife, and piers overlooking the river. New rows of trees will be planted and the tourist boat pier connecting Ancient Ostia with the Tiberis/Ponte Marconi area will be renovated.

Work at all observation parks is expected to be completed by December 2024. Construction sites at three other Yubileiny river parks are expected to begin on March 21:

The naturalistic oasis between Ponte Milvio and Ponte Flaminio will be built with a total investment of approximately 1 million euros in the floodplain of the right bank of the Tiber. The area of ​​approximately 6.5 hectares is currently almost completely inaccessible and degraded due to the presence of illegal settlements and has great potential for naturalistic improvement. Among the planned activities are revegetation and reforestation, organization of access to the area and the placement of signs for the oasis, the creation of two viewing platforms and a meeting area overlooking Ponte Milvio.

The park overlooking the former WWF oasis Lungotevere delle Navi, financed for approximately 800 thousand euros, covers an area of ​​1.6 hectares of important naturalistic value on the left bank between Ponte Risorgimento and Ponte Matteotti, for a long time a WWF Oasis and declared natural monument. Activities include, in addition to revegetation, the creation of clearings, an observation deck and small canoe moorings in order to improve the landscape and ecological features of the area and make it attractive to citizens.

The park overlooking Foro Italico is located on the right bank in the floodplain between the Milvio and Ponte Duca d’Aosta bridges. On an area of ​​approximately 2 hectares, with a total allocation of 2 million euros, it is planned to create viewing areas with seating, restore tree heritage and develop paths.

In the words of Mayor Roberto Gualtieri: “Here begins an extraordinary project to enhance the value of the river banks, starting with our Tiber, a miracle that needs to be brought back into the life of the city, reclaiming spaces, rediscovering archaeological and naturalistic areas, surrounding them with bicycle paths, pedestrian and ecological corridors . A major undertaking for the city which we will complete by 2024 to make this incredible resource available to tourists and pilgrims arriving for the Jubilee. Let’s bring life and usability back to another of Rome’s many riches by bringing back wonderful areas that often remain neglected. We want the Tiber to become livable every day, as is the case in many other European capitals crossed by the great river. And the anniversary funds have given us the opportunity to begin this important relaunch work, which we will continue even beyond 2025.”

“With the start of construction sites for the construction of the five Jubilee Parks, a major undertaking to restore and valorize the urban axis of the Tiber comes into force, with the aim of returning to urban areas that are currently largely inaccessible and degraded. which, through comprehensive measures, will be redesigned and improved in accordance with the special characteristics inherent in each of them. There will be usable green spaces, play and education areas, fitness paths, new cycle paths and connections to existing paths, recreational and picnic areas. Particular attention will be paid to restoring and caring for the very rich woody heritage of the riverbanks to create an ecological corridor of fundamental importance to the biodiversity and environmental quality of the city. With these anniversary activities, which add to those already carried out in the Magliana and Ponte Marconi river parks, as well as the project that will make Tiberis a permanent park, we want the Tiber, following the example of the great European capitals, to be fully connected with the life of the city, protecting its precious ecosystem and enhancing its enormous potential to give Rome new useful and welcoming green spaces,” states Sabrina Alfonsi, Councilor for Agriculture, Environment and Recycling of the Capital of Rome.

