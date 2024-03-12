Employment booms (+481 thousand new jobs), unemployment drops

On average in 2023, the increase in the number of employed people by 481 thousand units (+2.1%) is associated with the reduction in the number of unemployed people (-81 thousand, -4.0%) and that of the inactive by 15-64 years (-468 thousand, 3.6%). Istat notes this in the note on the labor market.

The employment rate for 15-64 year olds rises to 61.5% (+1.3 percentage points in one year), the unemployment rate drops to 7.7% (-0.4 points) and the inactivity rate for 15-64 year olds to 33.3% (-1.1 points).

Work input in companies grows: employee positions increase – by 2.9% – and the number of hours worked – by 4.9% (net of calendar effects) – and the use of CIG decreases (-1, 6 hours per thousand worked) and overtime in industry (-0.3%).