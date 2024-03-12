A few years ago, Alfa Romeo made a bold promise. For example, the brand will sell all-electric cars no later than 2027, while its first electric car was not even in sight at that time. The latter now applies to the upcoming Milano, and subsequently the successors of the Giulia and Stelvio will also play the purely electric card… Or at least that’s what was originally planned.

Won’t be all-electric by 2027?

Speaking to Motor1, Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, revealed a few things about the upcoming duo. For example, he said that the design of the new Julia has already been decided and it will not surprise you that the best man claims to be absolutely in love with her. According to Imparato, we mere mortals will have to wait until 2026 to see it, because first it will be the turn of the Stelvio successor in 2025 on the same basis. This means that the sedan and SUV appear to have switched places in Alfa Romeo’s future plans, but that’s not the most noteworthy thing the CEO has released.

The presentation of the new Dodge Charger once again proved that the STLA Large platform, on which the Giulia and Stelvio will also be based, allows the use of both electric motors and internal combustion engines. However, we always assumed that Alfas would go all-electric as the brand wants to go all-electric by 2027, but now the Imparato appears to be going back to the latter. In an interview with Motor1, he claims that the goal is to have electric versions of all models in the catalog by 2027, and therefore leaves the door ajar for combustion engine options. In fact, the CEO applauds the choice of base with the STLA Large platform, which allows both technologies to be used so that they can now adapt if necessary… So, do you think the next Alfa Romeo Giulia will be able to have 550 hp? get an inline-six from the new Dodge Charger?