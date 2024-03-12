When did Liliana Resinovich die? The answer could come thanks to a new technique from the United States

The objective after the exhumation of Liliana Resinovich’s body is to establish the exact date of death. After the investigations and the request for dismissal, the judge decided to proceed with a new autopsy, drawing up 25 points that will need to be clarified and which could lead to the truth.

Liliana Resinovich disappeared on the morning of December 14, 2021 from Trieste and after several weeks her body was found in the grove of the former psychiatric hospital. For the family it was always a crime, but for her prosecutor’s office the woman took her own life.

One of the questions that has never been answered is precisely the one regarding the time of death. Did Liliana die immediately after her disappearance or several days later? Why was she dressed the same way and why were there no signs of decomposition? Where was she for her all those days?

The test to find the answer was carried out through a new technique based on the presence of microorganisms and proteins on the body. The samples were sent to the United States, where they will be analyzed with an experimental technique that has already proven to be very reliable.

General Luciano Garofano explained it during the Quarto Grado broadcast:

These are completely different parameters from the classic ones. Obviously we must find the agreement of all the consultants, in particular Professor Elena Cattaneo. Like insects, the microorganisms found on the body have a very particular, identifying sequence of appearance and growth.

The new testimony about Liliana Resinovich

Several days ago, new testimony emerged. She is a hotelier who knew Liliana Resinovich and who had often hosted her together with her husband Sebastiano Visinitin in her establishment. The woman said that she had witnessed their argument, which occurred before her disappearance and she revealed that Liliana herself, in confidence, had asked her to always give her a separate room, because she could no longer stand her husband.

Not only that, the woman told the television program Chi L’vis that she had had a bad argument with the man. After hearing the news of Liliana’s discovery, she called Sebastiano and he told her something that has tormented her to this day:

He told me it was an accident, but then he corrected himself and said ‘What am I saying, I’m out of my mind, I don’t know what I’m saying anymore’.

A phrase that tormented her and led her to feel the need to talk about it with her family, to have a clear conscience. For the Resinovich family, these would be reliable declarations, already presented to the Prosecutor’s Office. It will now be up to the authorities to investigate.