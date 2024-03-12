Very recognizable to everyone: when you finally get your Bugatti Chiron, it’s not quite what you expected. Unlike the Zalando shirt, you can’t slap a return label on the carbon underside of this car and ship it off. And that doesn’t mean you just keep it in the closet in case you “need something that can get dirty.” And so the most expensive car in the Netherlands was quickly sold and exported again. Two years later we find out the reason for the rapid sales.

In Quote 500’s My First Million podcast, entrepreneur Jasper van Rooy talks about buying his Bugatti Chiron, among other things. With a new price of 3.7 million euros, this car topped our article on the most expensive car ever registered on Dutch license plates in 2021. Remember this article for a moment. For example, visible carbon fiber at the rear was an option costing over €223,000, while the skylight cost over €60,000. You can recognize the Chiron Sport by the “YOLO” logo on the trunk.

Why did he buy the Chiron?

The entrepreneur put forward all sorts of theories as to why he needed a large car park and explains: “I had a garage and it couldn’t hold very many cars. Then you say: okay, I want to have a car of any category. So you need the Chiron super sports car. And every car collection has a Ferrari. And yes, the Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabrio is part of it too.”

He then said that he needed several Minis, a dog car, a driver’s car and a van if he had to go to Schiphol. Oh, and then the kids want to go for a ride in the car every now and then. “You explain it to yourself because that’s what people around you are doing and you will do the same thing too,” he admits. A clever example of wry but frank conversation that anyone who’s into cars will recognize.

Why did he sell the Chiron again very quickly?

“I came back to this Bugatti very quickly. Because I bought it, it was delivered, I drove it for an hour and during that week I was on all kinds of Instagram pages, social networks, and a week later the list of the 10 most expensive cars ever registered in the Netherlands was published, and there it is I was number one. So I sold it, within a month I had driven an hour on it,” he says.

We told you to remember the article, right? The owner felt that the car was too eye-catching. A new Bugatti driver knocked on the door of Bernhards Exclusives in Woerden and managed to find a buyer abroad. A seller of better things told Top Gear Netherlands that the Bugatti Chiron had less than 20 kilometers on the odometer when it was exported.

The car returned to the Netherlands.

“I think it practically paid for the car,” Bernhard Exclusives tells us. For those who think we’re mocking Bugattis across the border with our listings, we have good news: the car is now back in the Netherlands. With about 3,500 kilometers on the odometer, it can now be yours for €4,399,950 – again from the same dealer. It turns out that all these years we have completely misunderstood the essence of depreciation.

A little warning from the first owner: “If you drive a car like this, it doesn’t make any sense at all, because you will be overtaken, people will be hanging outside.” [de auto], it’s none of my business”. When Jasper goes to town hall for real estate, he still likes to take his wife’s Mini because, according to the entrepreneur, “it doesn’t work” if you pull up with a very large box.

A new “most expensive car in the Netherlands” has appeared

The entrepreneur’s Bugatti Chiron Sport has now given way to another Chiron. The Bugatti Chiron l’Ebé arrives in the Netherlands in 2022, of which the brand is producing just three examples. It is the first car in the Netherlands with a license plate price exceeding €4 million. This car probably doesn’t see the light of day very often because, as far as we know, a Bugatti with 24-karat gold-plated parts has never been seen “in the wild.”