The name of Manuel Rosales is gaining strength as a possible presidential candidate to replace María Corina Machado. While the disqualification of the winner of the Primary by the Comptroller General of the Republic threatens her participation in the next elections, opposition parties, such as Un Nuevo Tiempo, Acción Democrático and Primero Justicia, are lining up behind a new figure. This radical change raises questions about the political future of Venezuela and the role that the current governor of the state of Zulia could play in this turbulent context ahead of the Venezuelan presidential elections in July 2024.

The current situation underlines the importance of understanding who Manuel Rosales is and what he can contribute to the Venezuelan political scene. With the date of the electoral elections approaching, the National Electoral Council (CNE) has set the calendar, leaving little room for doubts and speculation. Meanwhile, the opposition seeks to remain united, in addition to projecting an image of strength and determination in the face of the challenges it faces.

The presidential elections in Venezuela are scheduled to take place on July 28. Photo: CNN

Who is Manuel Rosales and what positions has he held?

Manuel Rosales, an emblematic figure in Venezuelan politics, has played several significant roles throughout his career. From his position as mayor to his rise as governor of the state of Zulia, Rosales has been a constant voice in his country’s political spectrum. The leader of the Un Nuevo Tiempo party has demonstrated a remarkable ability to manage both public administration and the intricate balances of political power. Despite adversity, including exile and imprisonment, his return to active politics marks a remarkable testament to his resilience and commitment to his ideals.

Rosales did not participate in the 2023 Primary. Photo: Tal Cual

Will Manuel Rosales replace María Corina Machado in the presidential elections?

Uncertainty surrounds the candidacy of María Corina Machado due to her political disqualification. In this context, Manuel Rosales emerges as a potential substitute, supported by sectors within the Venezuelan opposition. Although it has not yet been officially confirmed, the possibility of Rosales assuming the candidacy resonates among supporters of a democratic alternative. The discussions and strategies of the main parties of the Democratic Unitary Platform point towards a consensus that could place Rosales at the center of the next electoral contest against Nicolás Maduro.

Has Manuel Rosales been a presidential candidate before?

Manuel Rosales’ political career includes a previous presidential bid in 2006, in which he faced then-President Hugo Chávez. Despite the defeat, his participation in those elections solidified his profile as a serious challenger to Chavismo. The accumulated experience could be invaluable in a new bid for the presidency, especially at a time of renewed hopes and strategies within the Venezuelan opposition.