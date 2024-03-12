Pope Francis’ statements regarding the war in Ukraine have caused a lot of controversy. In a recent interview with Swiss radio and television, the pontiff put it this way: “This is an interpretation. But I believe that those who see the situation are stronger, those who think about people, those who have the courage to raise the white flag and negotiate” (read here). Strong and destructive words, which, however, were not appreciated by Kiev. President Vladimir Zelensky, responding to Bergoglio, emphasized that “Ukraine does not need virtual mediation” (read here). In short, the Pope’s statements were largely interpreted, especially in the West, as an “invitation” to the capitulation of Kyiv, which would be forced to accept the occupation of territories by Russian soldiers. Ukraine doesn’t even want to hear about “surrender.” However, the idea is interesting: how is the White Flag regulated in international law?

White flag: meaning in international law

The white flag has always been universally understood as an admission of defeat and, therefore, complete surrender to the enemy. The photo in the article (which is in the public domain and taken from Wikipedia), for example, shows Italian soldiers surrendering to the Allies after landing in Sicily in World War II, carrying a white flag. And if this is indeed the case, then it is equally true that the white flag has another meaning. Much closer to the Pope.

In fact, the use of the white flag is explicitly mentioned in Article 32 of the Hague Conventions, first of 1899 and then of 1907, which form one of the fundamental pillars of international humanitarian law. The article quotes the following verbatim:

A parliamentarian is considered to be a person authorized by one of the warring parties to enter into negotiations with the other and who presents himself with a white flag. He has the right to immunity, as well as the trumpeter or drummer, the standard bearer and the interpreter accompanying him.

The text speaks clearly. According to the Convention, those who represent themselves with a white flag do so to ask for a truce, negotiations and negotiations. In some cases, those who pick it up ask not to be attacked. For reference: in fact, the Pope never spoke of “surrender,” but called for negotiations “so as not to bring the country to suicide.”

However, the previously cited article does not appear out of nowhere. The history of the white flag is long and complex, but there is historical evidence that it was used already in the first centuries after the birth of Christ. But there is a fundamental date in modern history when it began to have the principle of legal formalization: in 1625, the jurist Hugo Grotius, in “De iure belli ac pacis” (“The Laws of War and Peace”), one of the founding texts of international law, recognized the white flag “ a silent sign of an address to Parliament, and will be as binding as if it had been expressed in words.” It is this definition that will provide the basis for the future formalizations in international law mentioned earlier.

A white flag can have different meanings, such as surrender, but also demand a truce and demonstrate a willingness to negotiate. And all this seems very close to the position publicly expressed by Pope Francis (who never spoke of “surrender”).

Role of Bergoglio

This is not the first time Bergoglio has come under fire. Among them, the most “common” is Vladimir Putin’s too soft position towards Russia, that is, towards the aggressor state. Even stronger criticism after the RSI interview. On this occasion, the Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin intervened and made the following statement to the Corriere della Sera:

“The Holy See follows this line and continues to demand a ‘ceasefire’ – and the aggressors must first cease fire – and therefore the start of negotiations.”

During these two years, the Pontiff spared no criticism of the West. For example, then he spoke about “NATO barking” or called states seeking to increase funding for military spending “crazy.” But it is equally true that he repeatedly stressed that he wanted to meet Putin in Moscow, and he was the first head of state (and one of the few) to physically visit the Russian embassy at the start of the conflict. In addition, he received Zelensky himself in the Vatican and sent Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi on a peacekeeping mission.

From Biden and von der Leyen, reaction to the Pope’s words

There are many important leaders who do not share the words of Pope Francis. Starting with US President Joe Biden. The White House occupant, a National Security Council spokesman told ANSA, “has great respect for Pope Francis and joins him in praying for peace in Ukraine, which can be achieved if Russia decides to end this unjust and unprovoked war.” and withdraw its troops from the sovereign territory of Ukraine. Unfortunately, we still do not see any signs that Moscow wants to end this war, and that is why we are committed to supporting Kyiv in its defense against Russian aggression,” the official emphasized.

The President of the European Union Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also spoke on this matter: “I have been to Ukraine 7 times and each time I spoke with local residents. Nobody wants peace more than the people of Ukraine. But this must be a real world, it must be a just world. This cannot be occupation, this cannot be oppression.”

In short, a real controversy erupted over the Pope’s words, in which some of the most important European and world leaders intervened. Let’s see what happens. What can be said is that at the moment there is not even a shadow of negotiations in Ukraine. Bombs, machine gun fire and tanks continue to kill soldiers, as well as civilians, women, children and the elderly. And the world is further away than ever. (Photo: Wikipedia)

