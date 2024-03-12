Alarming situation. Haiti, a Caribbean nation marked by a history of infighting and political challenges, is currently facing an unprecedented security crisis. In recent days, different gangs have taken control of the country’s capital, Port-au-Prince, which has caused concern, both nationally and internationally.

The presence of gangs, such as Familia G-9 and G-Pè in Port-au-Prince, is increasingly worrying citizens. These organizations, made up mostly of disadvantaged and unemployed young people, have spread their influence through violence and fear, challenging the authority of the Government and sowing chaos in the streets of the Haitian capital.

What gangs invaded the capital of Haiti?

Among the gangs that have emerged as key actors in Haiti’s security crisis are Familia G-9 and G-Pè. These groups, although with slightly different histories and agendas, share the common goal of challenging the state and reclaiming power in a country marked by corruption and inequality. G9, led by Jimmy Chérizier, alias ‘Barbecue’, has emerged as a powerful force, with a significant presence in the capital’s poorest neighborhoods. On the other hand, Fantom 509, whose leadership is more confusing, has been responsible for a series of violent protests and clashes with authorities.

What are the gangs’ demands?

The gangs go beyond criminal aspects and seek to influence social and political issues in Haiti. Among their main demands is the resignation of the current president, Jovenel Moïse, who they point out for acts of corruption and abuse of authority. Likewise, they request comprehensive reforms that address structural problems such as poverty, unemployment and lack of access to basic services that affect a significant part of the Haitian population. However, the violence and disorder associated with these demands represent challenges to any attempt at mediation or dialogue.

Who directs and integrates the gangs in Haiti?

Leadership in these criminal organizations is characterized by a lack of transparency, with prominent figures such as Jimmy Chérizier emerging as charismatic but controversial leaders. Behind them, there is a network of individuals who operate clandestinely, coordinating both criminal and political activities that have an impact on Haitian society. Furthermore, the incorporation of young people from poor neighborhoods into these gangs brings to the table the deep socioeconomic gaps that persist in the country, fueling a continuous cycle of violence and desperation.

Jimmy Chérizier is the leader of the gangs. Photo: Ralph Tedy Erol

What is the current situation in Haiti?

The current situation in Haiti is extremely volatile and worrying, with the increasingly aggressive presence of gangs in the capital and the inability of the Government to contain the violence, stability and insecurity of the country. The international community has expressed its concern, urging all parties involved to seek peaceful and democratic solutions to resolve the political and social crises afflicting Haiti.