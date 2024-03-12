Suara.com – For ulcer sufferers, the month of Ramadan can be a challenge in itself. Changing eating patterns and an empty stomach for a long time can trigger stomach acid to rise and worsen ulcer conditions.

However, fasting can still be done safely and comfortably for ulcer sufferers with a few tips and the right arrangements. One of the keys is choosing the right sahur menu for ulcer sufferers.

For ulcer sufferers, choosing the right sahur menu is important to maintain digestive health and prevent ulcer symptoms from recurring when fasting.

Reporting from alodokter, there are several things to pay attention to when choosing a sahur menu for ulcer sufferers, including the following

Choose foods that are easy to digest: Avoid fatty, spicy and sour foods because they can irritate the stomach. Eat small portions but often: This helps keep the stomach from being empty for too long and prevents stomach acid from rising. Pay attention to meal times: Avoid eating too much at dawn. close to imsak time. Give a break of about 1-2 hours to help digestion. Drink enough water: Water helps keep the body hydrated and improves digestion. Avoid caffeine and alcohol: Caffeine and alcohol can increase stomach acid production.

Example of a Sahur Menu for Ulcer Sufferers:

Complex carbohydrates: Brown rice, whole wheat bread, oatmeal, sweet potatoesProtein: Boiled eggs, skinless fish, skinless chicken, tempeh, tofuGreen vegetables: Spinach, broccoli, kale, mustard greensFruits: Banana, papaya, melon, watermelonLow fat milk or almond milk. Water

Here are some examples of complete sahur menus for ulcer sufferers:

Menu 1:

Red rice

Boiled eggs

Saute beans and carrots

Pawpaw

Menu 2:

Oatmeal

Low fat milk

Banana

Wheat bread filled with orek tempeh

Menu 3:

Sweet potato

Steamed skinless fish

Spinach

Melon