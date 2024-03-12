On March 6, the Florida Senate approved an initiative to prohibit homeless people from sleeping in public places, such as parks or squares. In addition, this measure has the function of facilitating the provision of local services to these people when they are gathered in the same place. This project was sent by legislators to the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who has their full support, and was promoted by Republican Party Senator Jonathan Martin, who assured that the objective is to prevent the Sunshine State from becoming a unsafe place for its inhabitants.

“Insufficient shelter beds and permanent housing solutions result in unsheltered sleeping and camping in public places. Places that we want our children and grandchildren to enjoy, like parks. “This bill is a compassionate response to the shortage of shelters and supportive housing by providing an alternative to sleeping on the streets,” said Jonathan Martin.

The Republican senator also revealed that approximately 30,000 Florida residents are homeless and that about half of them do not have access to shelters.

“This bill is a charitable response to the shortage of shelters,” said Martin, who said they have a responsibility to care for the homeless. For this reason, they cannot delay in offering them a solution, since the current model is ineffective.

How will the new law work in Florida?

Under HB-1365, recently approved by the Senate with 27 votes in favor and 12 against, counties will have the ability to establish specific areas where homeless people can camp for up to one year, with prior authorization from the Department of Children and Families of the state.

In addition, it was established that, in these authorized camps, the consumption of alcohol and illegal drugs will be prohibited. They must also provide basic services such as toilets and running water, ensure the safety of the area and prevent damage to nearby properties.

Why is HB 1365 a priority for Florida’s governor?

In early February, Governor Ron DeSantis declared, at a press conference in Miami Beach, that he would prevent Florida from becoming a case similar to San Francisco, in reference to homeless encampments on the streets.

At the time, DeSantis confirmed that he was working with the state legislature on drafting HB-1365, which would ban homeless people from camping on streets and public spaces. Once the law is signed by the governor, it will prevent cities and counties from allowing homeless people to sleep in public buildings or on public streets.

What is the Democrats’ position on HB-1365?

Opponents of the bill argue that it represents a clear attempt to concentrate homeless people and hide them from public view. According to Democratic Senator Shevrin Jones, this proposal does not and will not address the deepest and most pressing cause of homelessness. Furthermore, she revealed that, with these actions, they are simply altering the visibility of homeless people, without offering a real exit strategy for those who find themselves in this situation.

When does it go into effect in Florida?

With 27 votes in favor and 12 against, the bill HB-1365 was approved on Wednesday, March 6. However, this measure will go into effect on October 1, only if Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs it.