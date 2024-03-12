It is not only an amusement park, but also a living testimony of history. Opened approximately 129 years ago, this emblematic place has survived the ravages of time, including the devastating World Wars I and II. Despite the challenges, it remains in perfect condition, offering fun and entertainment to those who visit it.

Since its conversion from an imperial hunting ground to a public space in 1766, the Vienna Prater has evolved into a tourist symbol of the Austrian capital. This park, which fuses history and fun, attracts visitors from all over the world with its charm and the elegance of its facilities that seem immune to the passage of time.

What is the amusement park that survived World War I and II?

It is one of the oldest amusement parks in the world: the Vienna Prater. It is one of the mandatory destinations when traveling to the Austrian capital, as they have approximately 50 attractions for all ages.

In this attraction, you can find carousels, roller coasters, but the main point of visit is the Prater Ferris Wheel. It is an upright wheel with gondolas or cabins that offer a wonderful view of the park and the city of Vienna.

Where is it and when was it inaugurated?

The Vienna Prater, as its name indicates, is located in Vienna, Austria, specifically in the Leopoldstadt district, and was inaugurated in 1895. Originally used as an imperial hunting preserve, it was opened to the public in 1766 and was radically transformed into the 19th century to become the amusement park we know today.

The Prater and the majestic green area of ​​Stadtpark create the visitor’s illusion of having moved hundreds of kilometers from the city. Throughout its history, this entire garden area has undergone numerous changes, but it still maintains the elements that made it a place of recreation for the inhabitants of Vienna in the past and that continue to attract them today.

The Vienna Prater survived World War I and II

During World War I, the park’s activity stopped for two years, and in World War II, in 1945, it suffered significant damage due to bombing.

Vienna’s Giant Ferris Wheel, inaugurated in 1897, is a symbol of resistance and survival. Celebrating the reign of Franz Joseph I, this attraction stands 60 meters above the ground and offers panoramic views of the city. However, it was damaged in World War II and had to be rebuilt and is now one of the park’s most popular attractions.

What games and attractions does the Vienna Prater have?

The Vienna Prater is home to a variety of attractions for all ages, including:

The Giant Ferris Wheel: an icon of the city with panoramic views.Prater Ziehrer Monument: tribute to the composer Carl Michael Ziehrer.Madame Tussauds Vienna: wax museum with figures of celebrities and historical figures.Pratermuseum: exhibits the history and evolution of the park.Planetarium: educational projections and laser shows. Green and recreational areas: for picnics, sports and outdoor activities.

How to get to the Vienna amusement park?

The Vienna Prater is easily accessible by public transport, with several tram and metro lines serving the park. The closest metro station is Praterstern, served by lines U1 and U2. You can also get there by tram, via lines 1, 2, 5, 6, O and N.