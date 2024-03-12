It could be said that Giorgio Mastrota has not changed his scope, but it is really a completely different matter compared to sales on television.

Giorgio Mastrota is back on television, but this time not to sell miracle products, but for another project. The 59-year-old, very famous former “king of teleshopping”, has in fact inaugurated a new program all his own and it seems that he is having much more fun than in the past.

The new format he is bringing forward is a cooking program. You could say that it hasn’t changed its scope, but it’s really a completely different thing from television sales. In the program “Casa Mastrota”, broadcast on Food Network, he is seen dealing with stoves and pots in his mountain home in Bormio. But this time to use everything without announcing unmissable offers.

A radical change of life for Giorgio Mastrota, who decided to leave chaotic Milan to move to the mountains with his wife Floribeth and their two children, Matilde and Leonardo. A choice dictated by the desire for simplicity and a life more in contact with nature. From the videos and photos you would say that it was truly a good and desirable choice for almost anyone.

In his new home, Giorgio Mastrota dedicates himself to his family, cooking for his children and grandchildren, and enjoying the simple pleasures of life. Here it is undoubtedly possible to indulge in mountain walks, skiing in winter and cycling in summer.

Work has not been completely set aside, but now the national teleshopping icon limits himself to a few trips to Milan, when necessary. His priority is family and his new mountain lifestyle.

“Casa Mastrota” is not just a cooking program, but it is also an invitation to rediscover the simple values ​​of life. The program promotes the taste of homemade food, the warmth of family and the beauty of nature. Recipes inspired by Italian traditions, modern reinterpretations of different dishes and many simple ideas to make in every season.

Giorgio Mastrota shows us how it is possible to reinvent oneself and find happiness even away from the spotlight and the frenetic pace of the city. A choice that could inspire many to follow their dreams and seek a more balanced and fulfilling life. There is nothing better, when possible, than life in contact with nature without the pressure and acoustic stress of the city.