The Housing Support Program is an initiative of the Federal Government of Mexico that seeks to provide subsidies to households in poverty to build, expand or improve their homes. This program is part of the Wellbeing Programs, which have the general objective of safeguarding the lives of the poorest, most disadvantaged or displaced people.

Individually, the Better Housing program seeks to promote the self-construction of homes, taking into account the particular needs and preferences of the beneficiaries, with the aim of improving their housing conditions and improving their quality of life in general terms.

This program has two types of amounts and benefits for the people who are part of it:

The first is aimed at expanding housing, providing 90 thousand pesos to eligible families. The second focuses on housing improvement, granting 35 thousand pesos for this purpose.

The eligible projects of this program are 4:

What are the requirements to enroll in the program?

Be 18 years or older. Not having been a beneficiary of this or any other program operated by Conavi during the fiscal years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. Living in the areas determined by the authorities of any of the 155 municipalities of 23 entities in the country. Valid official identification Proof of CURP address Document that proves the legal possession or ownership of the home to which the support will be applied.

The applicant must personally go to the Banco del Bienestar branches so that the staff can advise them regarding the Better Housing Program. There, you will be provided with the Single Socioeconomic Information Questionnaire (CUIS) to evaluate your eligibility.

The CUIS collects data on income, current housing, and improvement needs.

Registration is done online through the official website or in person. The important thing is to stay informed about the calls and registration processes through the official portal https://programasparaelbienestar.gob.mx/por-una-mejor-vivienda/.

