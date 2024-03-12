Italy weather forecast

Situation. The depression vortex and associated disturbances responsible for widespread instability earlier in the week in the Center-South are slowly moving east, according to weather forecasts. During the week it will continue to move east and reach the Balkan Peninsula from Wednesday, favoring a gradual improvement in the weather in Italy. However, instability will continue to prevail in most southern regions until Tuesday, with locally intense showers, thunderstorms and snowfall in the Apennine areas. Residual variability will remain in the south on Wednesday, with the green light given to an anticyclone moving from south-west Europe on Thursday, encouraging stable weather throughout.

Weather forecast. North: Predominant sunshine, except for moderate variability in the Alps in the evening. Fog at night and early morning in Valpadana. The temperature rises, maximum between 14 and 18.

In the center: many clouds in the morning over the Adriatic, and in the afternoon over the Apennines, some short-term phenomena cannot be ruled out. Stable temperature, maximum from 12 to 16.

South: Showers and thunderstorms in the Tyrrhenian region between Campania and Calabria, more open elsewhere with light showers during the day. The temperature drops slightly, with a maximum between 12 and 16.

Evolution of weather in Lazio

TUESDAY: Moist currents slowly fade away, favoring more clearing in the evening after a cloudy to very cloudy day. In particular, on the northern coasts, northern plains, in the capital, in the Subapennines and in the Apennines, scattered clouds alternated with sunny periods throughout the day; on the southern coasts the sky is mostly partly cloudy, except for greater variability during the central hours of the day; gradually increasing clouds across the southern plains with light rain in the afternoon. Light winds from the northeast quadrants weaken and move into the northwest quadrants; Thermal zero is about 1600 meters. The sea is very stormy.

Commentary from the weather forecaster Medio Tirreno

THE WEATHER IS GRADUALLY IMPROVING BUT STILL WITH VARIABILITY AND RESIDUAL LOCAL INSTABILITY. Weather conditions will gradually improve over the next few days, although some variability will remain even with localized instability in inland areas where residual rainfall or localized scattered and irregular showers cannot be ruled out, most likely during the daytime hours near the topography. A true anticyclonic pause could affect the Mediterranean by next weekend, but details remain to be confirmed. Temperatures will be around the seasonal average through Friday, then likely to rise to values ​​that are again above the seasonal average by next week.

Font: 3B METEO

