The weather in Mexico City for this Tuesday, March 12, determines that there will be clear skies with 25 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 26 degrees.
As reported, the weather presents a 0% probability of rain with winds from the South that will travel at a speed of 6 km per hour.
In relation to humidity, it will be around 17%.
Additionally, the forecast for the minimum temperature is estimated to be 12 degrees.
Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Mexico City
Wednesday, March 13, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 25 and low temperature of 12
Thursday March 14, 2024: clouds, maximum temperature of 23 and minimum temperature of 13
Friday, March 15, 2024: clouds, high temperature of 25 and low temperature of 12
Saturday March 16, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 13
Sunday, March 17, 2024: Some clouds, high temperature of 24 and low temperature of 13
Monday March 18, 2024: scattered clouds, high temperature of 25 and low temperature of 12
Tuesday, March 19, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 21 and low temperature of 12
