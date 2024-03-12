The weather in Mexico City is hot and without significant changes for today, Tuesday, March 12. The Secretariat of Risk Management and Civil Protection has activated the yellow alert due to the high temperatures expected in the Valley of Mexico. With the thermometer reaching 30 degrees Celsius, the population is recommended to take preventive measures to avoid complications derived from the heat.

What is the weather in Mexico City?

This Tuesday, March 12, Mexico City dawns with a clear sky and high temperatures that will reach 30 degrees Celsius in at least 12 municipalities in the Valley of Mexico. A sunny day is expected, with winds of up to 22 km/h and no chance of rain on the horizon. The districts most affected by the heat will be Álvaro Obregón, Azcapotzalco, Benito Juárez, Coyoacán, Cuauhtémoc, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztacalco, Iztapalapa, Miguel Hidalgo, Tláhuac, Venustiano Carranza and Xochimilco.

Why did they activate the yellow alert in Mexico City?

The activation of the yellow alert responds to the persistence of high temperatures in the Valley of Mexico. With the thermometer reaching 30 degrees Celsius, the aim is to alert the population about the risks associated with extreme heat, such as heat stroke and sunstroke. It is essential that citizens take precautions and follow the recommendations of the authorities to protect their health.

Which cities in Mexico will suffer high temperatures?

In addition to Mexico City, other locations in the country will experience high temperatures. Places such as Toluca, Puebla and Querétaro are expected to register high temperatures during the day. Given this situation, it is important that the population take measures to avoid complications derived from heat, especially those who are more vulnerable, such as children, older adults and chronically ill people.

Recommendations for high temperatures in Mexico:

In the face of high temperatures, it is important to follow the instructions of the authorities to protect your health:

Use sunscreen to protect your skin from UV rays. Wear light, light-colored clothing to stay cool. Wear sunglasses, a hat, or a cap to protect your face and eyes from the sun. Avoid exposing yourself to the sun for long periods and look for places with shade.Constantly hydrate yourself, drinking water and avoiding alcohol and sugary drinks.Avoid doing intense physical activities during the hottest hours.

These are some recommendations issued by the authorities. Photo: Secretariat of Comprehensive Management of Integral de Riesgos and PC

Is there rain forecast in Mexico City?

For today, Tuesday, March 12, no rain is expected in Mexico City. Skies will be mostly clear, with few clouds and no chance of precipitation. The population is recommended to stay informed about weather forecasts and take the necessary precautions to face the high temperatures in the Valley of Mexico.