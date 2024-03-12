The weather in Cancun for this Tuesday, March 12, determines that it will be very cloudy with 28 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 29 degrees.
Regarding humidity, it will be around 66%.
In turn, the forecast for the minimum temperature is estimated to be 23 degrees.
As established, the climate presents a 2% probability of rain with easterly winds that will travel at a speed of 4 km per hour.
Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Cancun
Wednesday March 13, 2024: light rain, maximum temperature of 29 and minimum temperature of 24
Thursday, March 14, 2024: Some clouds, high temperature of 30 and low temperature of 26
Friday, March 15, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 29 and low temperature of 26
Saturday March 16, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 29 and low temperature of 26
Sunday, March 17, 2024: Light rain, high temperature 30 and low temperature 25
Monday, March 18, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 30 and low temperature of 26
Tuesday, March 19, 2024: scattered clouds, high temperature of 30 and low temperature of 24
