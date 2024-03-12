VR46, Marco Bezzecchi: “Frustrating situation”

Marco Bezzecchi started the MotoGP World Championship with difficulty aboard the GP23 of the VR46 team. The rider from Rimini has not yet managed to find the right sensations, unlike other Ducatisti, and has remained at the back. “It was a tough Sunday,” admitted the rider from Valentino Rossi’s team.

“We had made a step in the Warm-Up and I was happy because I finally felt quite good on the bike. But then, as soon as the race started, I immediately had a lot of front lock and I still haven’t been able to explain why. At that point I started to lose feeling when braking and entering corners, so I started opening the throttle earlier because I was missing something in terms of speed when entering corners”.

Bezzecchi is looking at his colleagues to understand what he is missing: “The Marquez brothers and Di Giannantonio) have the same bike as me and managed to be faster than me, both in terms of time attack and race pace. So I want to focus on them and study the data to understand what I’m missing and why right now I can’t do what they do.”

“I don’t have a feeling with the front tire when braking, the bike doesn’t turn and for this reason I lose speed when traveling and I open the throttle too late. Or I enter the corner too slowly, precisely because the bike doesn’t turn, so I open the throttle too early and This way I’ll run out of tyres. I’m struggling, but I’m motivated.”