After the closure of airspace by the Government of Nicolás Maduro to Argentine aircraft, tension between both countries escalates. The measure, announced by the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Yvan Gil, comes in retaliation for the diplomatic actions initiated by Argentina after accusations and bilateral conflicts. Gil did not hesitate to describe Javier Milei’s management as “neo-Nazi” and “submissive”, intensifying the controversy.

Argentina reacted to the closure, pointing out the measure as a form of extortion and an obstacle to free movement. The Argentine presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni, reiterated the position of his Government against the regime of Nicolás Maduro, calling it dictatorial and linked to terrorism.

Why did Maduro close Argentina’s airspace?

This decision is framed in a context of growing hostility and political disputes. The measure responds to a particular episode: the retention of a Boeing 747 of Emtrasur, affiliated with the Venezuelan state airline Conviasa, in Argentina.

Caracas demands compensation for the damage allegedly caused to its airline after the immobilization of the aircraft, accused of links to illicit activities, in June 2022, and sent to the United States in February 2024.

The Maduro Government intends that the damages caused after the seizure of its aircraft be compensated. Photo: Yvan Gil/X

What diplomatic actions did Argentina take against Venezuela?

Faced with the prohibition of flying over Venezuelan space, Argentina activated diplomatic procedures, highlighting a note of protest addressed to Venezuela. In addition, they announced their intention to take the case to the International Civil Aviation Organization to appeal to the Chicago Convention, which Venezuela would be violating with its decision.

“Argentina began diplomatic actions against the Government of Venezuela, headed by the dictator Maduro, after its decision to prevent the use of the country’s airspace by any Argentine aircraft, with the harm that this entails for our country,” said Manuel Adorni, spokesperson. of the Pink House.

What is known about the Venezuelan plane ‘hijacked’ by Argentina?

The Emtrasur plane, a Boeing 747-300M Dreamliner, arrived in Argentina from Mexico, with stops, including one in Venezuela. After trying to resupply in Uruguay, he was denied entry, and the Argentine justice system ordered his retention. The aircraft, previously linked to Iran’s sanctioned Mahan Air, found itself at the center of an international conflict following US accusations of illegal transfers.

What did Nicolás Maduro say after the diplomatic action?

So far, there are no direct comments from Nicolás Maduro towards Javier Milei. However, it is important to contextualize that any statement by the Venezuelan president, in this context, would increase tension between both countries.

