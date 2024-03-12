USA, inflation still alive in America

Inflation, a word that even the two official candidates for the White House will have to deal with. Also because, if it is true that the US economy is doing well, inflation shows no signs of falling to the set target of 2%. According to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices have risen slightly in the last year (3.2% compared to 3.1%) and core inflation (excluding food and energy) has dropped imperceptibly to 3.8 %.

This puts a question mark on the Federal Reserve’s next actions regarding the next interest rate cut. It is clear that American growth is still higher than expected, with a strong and continuous creation of jobs (unemployment rate below 4%) and strong levels of investment. 60% of the increases came from rents and fuel, while food prices remained stable. Next week at the meeting of the FOMC, the Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve, responsible for monetary policy, interest rates will most likely be kept at the current level of 5.25%-5.5%. Still a high level.

USA, awaiting the Fed’s decisions on rates

Having said this, hopes for a reduction are extending into June. The most accredited indications bet on reductions of three quarters of a point, one every quarter, starting from June, even if, as confirmed by Powell, there is no need to speak of any pre-established plan. You navigate visually based on the data. “The data shows that goods deflation may have bottomed out and is starting to reaccelerate slightly earlier than expected, while services inflation, as seen in basic services inflation without housing, remains elevated. This inflation continues to appear incompatible with the Federal Reserve’s inflation target,” say several financial analysts.

Complicating matters is the election year in which America finds itself. The Fed’s every step is being monitored. While the Democrats have already urged Powell to reduce the price of money to highlight the progress of the Biden economy, on the other hand the Republicans have already raised suspicions about these possible reductions made, in their opinion, to favor the current President. In short, an additional complication that certainly does not make the battle against inflation easier.