loading…

India implements a citizenship law deemed anti-Muslim ahead of elections. Photo/REUTERS

NEW DELHI – India on Monday began implementing a 2019 citizenship law that has been criticized for discriminating against Muslims.

The move comes weeks before Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a third term for his Hindu nationalist government in elections.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), known as the “Anti-Muslim Act” grants Indian citizenship to Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who fled to Hindu-majority India due to religious persecution from Afghanistan, Bangladesh , and Pakistan which had a majority Muslim population before December 31, 2014.

Modi’s government did not implement the law after it was passed in December 2019 as protests and sectarian violence broke out in New Delhi and elsewhere. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds injured during days of clashes.

Human rights groups and Muslim groups say the law, coupled with a proposed nationwide registration of citizens, could discriminate against India’s 200 million Muslims — the world’s third-largest Muslim population.

Some parties worry that the Indian government will remove the citizenship of undocumented Muslims in several border areas.

“The Modi government announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act,” said a spokesman for the prime minister’s office via text message, as quoted by Reuters, Tuesday (12/3/2024).

“It was an integral part of the BJP’s 2019 manifesto. It will pave the way for the persecuted to get citizenship in India,” he said, referring to the 2019 election manifesto of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

An Interior Ministry statement said the law would remove legal barriers to citizenship for refugees, and provide a “life of dignity” for those who have suffered for decades.