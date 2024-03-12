In Florida, a 52-year-old woman named Marlene López was found alive after being missing for several days. According to the Cocoa Police Department, the mother of the family was locked in a container near Cocoa Boulevard and was found after someone heard her knocking on the door.

“The woman, identified as Marlene López, was not injured, but was taken to the hospital for evaluation and possible dehydration,” authorities indicated in a Facebook post.

How did Marlene López appear in a container in Cocoa, Florida?

Last Wednesday, a co-worker contacted the authorities, very concerned about the absence of López, who had not gone to pick up his son, an atypical fact in his usual behavior. This call raised alarm and a search was launched by the Cocoa Police Department to find the missing mother of the family, who had last been seen on Monday at her home.

After days of searching, the signal that led to the discovery was the sound of banging coming from inside a warehouse near a business on Cocoa Boulevard.

“During the course of the investigation, detectives were notified that the woman had been found. “She was knocking on the door of the shipping container when someone heard her and opened the entrance,” the authorities in charge of the search revealed.

Tyler Sonnenberg, owner of the warehouse, said he saw Lopez walking around on Monday and closed it the next day without noticing any unusual noises. Sonnenberg believes that the female entered on his account and fainted. Furthermore, he claimed not to feel responsible for her being locked up.

Marlene López (52) was reported missing last week and, after several days of searching, found alive inside a container. Photo: screenshot WKMG

According to NBC News, Cocoa Police confirmed Lopez’s last appearance on Monday at his home on Lucerne Drive and provided a timeline of the events that led to his discovery. In addition, a lighter and a pipe were found in the container after the rescue, elements that provide clues about the possible circumstances of his confinement. However, it has yet to be determined how López ended up inside the container.

This incident has generated great interest due to the enigmatic conditions in which the woman was found and the safety considerations these events raise. The police investigation continues to clarify how she ended up trapped. Various hypotheses are being evaluated, including that López voluntarily entered the warehouse, as well as the reasons that would have led her to act that way.

The Cocoa community, together with local authorities, remains vigilant in the event of similar incidents, emphasizing the need to immediately report any disappearance or atypical behavior that suggests a risk to a person.

In this case, the rapid action of the Police and community support were essential to guarantee the safe return of Marlene López, despite the fact that there are still numerous unresolved questions related to what happened.